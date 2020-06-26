Iowa Irish Fest cancels 2020 festival, citing ongoing pandemic restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Citing the governor's extension of social distancing requirements, Iowa Irish Fest announced it would cancel this year's event in downtown Waterloo.

It was scheduled for July 31 through Aug. 2.

Those who have already purchased tickets will be emailed next week for information on refunds, organizers said.

Iowa Irish Fest director Chad Shipman said that, even as soon as yesterday, organizers were "hopeful" they could hold this year's event, even as other downtown events began to announce cancellations.

"Yesterday, Gov. (Kim) Reynolds extended the emergency declaration through July 25, which calls for social distancing," Iowa Irish Fest director Chad Shipman said. "This declaration end-date may possibly be extended again, and is too close to our fest start date to allow our committee and our wonderful fans and artists from around the world to properly plan for the festival."

Shipman noted travel restrictions still in effect on international travel, which affects the Fest's musical acts from Ireland, Scotland and other countries, was also a determining factor.