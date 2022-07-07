Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 5-7, announces major highlights on schedule

Iowa Irish Fest is coming Aug. 5-7 to Lincoln Park and the surrounding area in downtown Waterloo.

Organizers have released the schedule for major events and activities, including music, workshops and more. Tickets are on sale at IowaIrishFest.com. Discounted tickets are available at select businesses across Waterloo, including all Veridian Credit Union locations.

In addition, volunteers are still needed for all areas of the festival. Volunteers receive free admission to all three days of the Fest, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens. To sign up for a shift, go to IowaIrishFest.com.

Iowa Irish Fest is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs.

This list hits the major highlights of the festival. The schedule and line-up are subject to change. The fest will go on, rain or shine.

For a complete list of events at this year’s fest, visit IowaIrishFest.com.

Friday, August 5 (4 p.m. – Midnight)

Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage (Located on Park Avenue)

4 – 4:30 p.m.: Ceremonial Procession – Festival Opening

4:30 – 5 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers

5:30 – 7 p.m.: Socks in the Frying Pan

7:45 – 9:15 p.m.: Scythian

10 – 11:30 p.m.: HEADLINER The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

Lincoln Savings Bank Stage (Located on Lafayette Street)

4:30 – 5:45 p.m.: Shane Hennessy

6:15 – 7:30 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers

9:15 – 9:45 p.m.: The Screaming Orphans

10:30 – Midnight: The Logues

Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent

4:30 – 5:45 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard

6:15 – 7:30 p.m.: Peadar Hickey

8:00 – 9:15 p.m.: Brother Crow

9:45 – 11 p.m.: Boxing Banjo

COR Building

4:45 – 5:30 p.m.: Carpathian Tunes – Ukranian Fiddle Workshop with Alek Fedoryka of Scythian (Bring your own fiddle)

6 – 6:45 p.m.: Write a New Irish Song with Brother Crowe

7:15 – 8 p.m.: The Accidental Story of the Logues with Loguey

Family Area Stage

5 – 5:45 p.m.: Highland Games Demo

6 – 6:45 p.m.: Rugby with the Bremer County Bucks

7:15 – 8 p.m.: Penny Whistle Workshop for Intermediate/Adults with Dan Vaughn

Elks Club

4:45 – 5:30 p.m.: Travel & Tour Workshop with Roxanne O’Bryon and Humble Travel

6 – 6:45 p.m.: Irish Cream Class with Mike Edwards of Five Farms*

6 – 6:45 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting Master Class*

7 – 7:45 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard

7:15 – 8 p.m.: Pairing Single Malt Whiskey and Chocolate with Amanda Korth & Chocolaterie Stam*

7:30 – 8:15 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting Master Class*

Lincoln Park

4 – 7 p.m.: Highland Games Demonstrations

5 – 10 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub

7 – 8 p.m.: “Forge Off” Blacksmith Competition

Saturday, August 6 (10 a.m. – Midnight)

Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage

11:30 a.m. - Noon: Cedar Glenn Pipes & Drums

12:30 – 2 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers

2:30 – 3:15 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers & Local Dance Kids

3:45 – 5:15 p.m.: The Elders

5:15 – 5:30 p.m.: Highland Games Trophy Awards

6 – 7:30 p.m.: The Screaming Orphans

7:35 – 7:50 p.m.: Director’s Message & Rugby Awards

8:15 – 9:45 p.m.: The High Kings

10:30 – Midnight: HEADLINER Gaelic Storm

Lincoln Savings Bank Stage

Noon – 1:30 p.m.: Boxing Banjo

2 – 3:30 p.m.: The Friel Sisters

4 – 5:30 p.m.: Brother Crowe

6 – 7:30 p.m.: Shane Hennessy

7:35 – 7:50 p.m.: Best Legs in a Kilt Contest

8:15 – 9:45 p.m.: Aoife Scott

10:30 – Midnight: The Logues

Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent

Noon – 1:15 p.m.: Dan Vaughn

3:30 – 4:45 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard with Champagne Academy of Dance

5:15 – 6:30 p.m.: The Black Donnellys

7 – 8:30 p.m.: The Friel Sisters

9 – 10:30 p.m.: Boxing Banjo

COR Building

10 – 10:45 a.m.: Paint & Sip with Tiffani Kieler & AMPERAGE Marketing*

10:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Seo Linn

12:45 – 1:30 p.m.: Learning the Art of the American Single Malt with Murphy Quint, Head Distiller for Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery*

2 – 2:45 p.m.: 4 String Claw Hammer Banjo Beginner Class with Paul Bruno of Brother Crowe (bring your own banjo)

3:15 – 4 p.m.: Guitar for Beginners with Shane Hennessy (bring your own guitar)

4:30 – 5:15 p.m.: Irish Songs of Resistance and Remembrance with Peadar Hickey

5:45 – 6:30 p.m.: Group Trad Session Music Workshop with Boxing Banjo

7 – 7:45 p.m.: A History of Irish Literature within Irish Music with Loguey of The Logues

Family Area Stage

10 – 10:45 a.m.: Beginner Bodhran Drum for Kids and Beginners with Ian Gould

10:50 – 11:05 a.m.: Storytime – Ready by Sailors of USS Iowa/USS Sullivan

11:15 a.m. – Noon: Musical Journey Through Ireland with Ian Gould

12:30 – 12:45 p.m.: Storytime – Ready by Sailors of USS Iowa/USS Sullivan

1 – 3 p.m.: Family Area Talent Show

3 – 3:20 p.m.: Prince & Princess Contest

3:30 – 4:15 p.m.: Two-Hand Dances from Donegal with the Friel Sisters

4:45 – 5:30 p.m.: Penny Whistle Workshop for Beginners/Children with Dan Vaughn

5:30 – 6 p.m.: Storytime – Ready by Sailors of USS Iowa/USS Sullivan

Elk’s Club

10 – 11 a.m.: Travel & Tour – Language Workshop and Keegan Bus Tours with Colm Keegan (virtual)

11 – 11:45 a.m.: Travel & Tour – Screaming Orphans’ Cultural Bus Tour of Ireland

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Whiskey Charcuterie Board with Darian Everding and Mike Hoversten*

Noon – 5:15 p.m..: Whiskey Tasting Master Class (four 45-minute sessions throughout the day)*

12:30 – 1:15 p.m.: Travel & Tour – Roxanne O’Bryon and Humble Travel

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Irish Movie – “An Irish Story: This is My Home” and Q&A with The Black Donnellys

3:30 – 4:15 p.m.: Learning the Art of the American Single Malt with Murphy Quint, Head Distiller for Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery*

4:15 – 5 p.m.: Travel & Tour – The Nine to the North with Ian Gould

5:30 – 6:15 p.m.: Whiskey & Women with Darian Everding*

6:15 – 7 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard

7:30 – 8:15 p.m.: Irish Cream Class with Mike Edwards of Five Farms*

Lincoln Park

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Rugby Tournament (Located at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex – Shuttle Available)

8 a.m.: Bloody Mary/Molly & Irish Coffee Tent (Outside Jameson’s)

9 a.m.: High Nelly Bike Rally* (Registration from 8 – 9 a.m.)

10 a.m.: ShamRock N Fun Run* (Registration from 8:30 – 10 a.m.)

10 – 4 p.m.: Highland Games

11 a.m.: VIP Table Decorating Contest Judging

11 a.m. – 10 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub (Classes from Noon – 7 p.m.*)

2:15 – 3:15 p.m.: “Forge Off” Blacksmith Competition

5 – 6 p.m.: “Forge Off” Blacksmith Competition

Sunday, August 7 (8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage

10 – 11 a.m.: Mass

11:30 a.m. – Noon: Trinity Irish Dancers

12:30 – 1:45 p.m.: Aoife Scott

2:15 – 3:30 p.m.: Screaming Orphans

4 – 5:30 p.m.: HEADLINER The High Kings

5:40 – 6 p.m.: The Scattering - Led by Sean McGuinness

Lincoln Savings Bank Stage

11 a.m. – Noon: Ian Gould

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.: Shane Hennessy

2 – 3:15 p.m.: The Black Donnellys

3:45 – 5 p.m.: The Friel Sisters

Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent

11 a.m. – Noon: “50 Years, 50 Songs and 1,000 Stories” with the Dublin City Ramblers

12:15 – 1:30 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard

2 – 3:15 p.m.: Brother Crow

3:45 – 5 p.m.: Boxing Banjo

COR Building

9 – 9:45 a.m.: Whiskey, Mimosas & Yoga with Samantha Cota*

11 – 11:45 a.m.: Intermediate Bodhran Drum with Joe McNulty & Dara Healy of Boxing Banjo (bring your own drum)

12:15 – 1 p.m.: Uilleann Pipe Demo with the Friel Sisters

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: Guitar in Traditional Irish Music with Peadar Hickey

2:45 – 3:30 p.m.: Irish Language – Beginner & Adults with Rang Gaeilge San Cedar Valley

4 – 4:45 p.m.: Advanced Guitar Demo with Shane Hennessy

Family Area Stage

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Storytime – Ready by Sailors of USS Iowa/USS Sullivan

11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Irish Language – Beginners & Kids with Peadar Hickey

Noon – 12:15 p.m.: Coloring Contest Winner Announced

1 – 1:45 p.m.: Celtic Cinderella with Ian Gould

2 – 2:45 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers Dance Workshop

3:15 – 4 p.m.: Dublin Song Workshop with Aoife Scott

Elk’s Club

12:30 – 1:15 p.m.: Travel & Tour – Hammond Tours with Sean McGuinness of the Dublin City Ramblers

12:30 – 1:15 p.m.: Whiskey Tasting Master Class*

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: Travel & Tour – Roxanne O’Bryon and Humble Travel

2:15 – 3 p.m.: Irish Cream Class with Mike Edwards of Five Farms*

3 – 5 p.m.: Irish Movie – “An Irish Story: This is My Home” and Q&A with The Black Donnellys

Lincoln Park

9 – 11:30 a.m.: Traditional Irish Breakfast (Jameson’s Pub)

10 a.m.: Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Rally* (Starting Location – Silver Eagle Harley Davidson/Yamaha; Registration up until 10 a.m.)

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Sheep Herding with Mary Bolton & Don Schomberg

11:30 a.m. – Free Root Beer Floats (Family Fun and Learning Area – available until gone)

Noon – 4 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub

All items marked with an asterisk require preregistration at IowaIrishFest.com.

Please note that the schedule and lineup are subject to change. Rain or shine, the fest must go on! If you’re feeling the need to beat the heat, or inclement weather begins, enjoy some food and drinks at one of the bars or restaurants on the fest grounds, or stop into one of the boutiques to shop till you drop! We have several fest beverage gardens covered by our tents and, as a backup this year, the Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent will be located on the corner of East 4th Street and Mulberry.