Iowa Irish Fest announces entertainment schedule for Aug. 5-7

WATERLOO – Things can’t turn green enough fast enough for Iowa Irish Fest organizers and festivalgoers.

The 16th annual event takes place Aug. 5-7 in the Lincoln Park area in downtown Waterloo. While it’s still months away, organizers have announced the entertainment schedule and details about the use of debit/credit cards at the festival.

Over the next two years, all serving stations at the fest will allow credit and debit card purchases. Credit/debit cards will still continue to be used to purchase vendor cash for food and drinks.

“This development, and every development we incorporate, is to help improve the fest experience for our attendees,” said Chad Shipman, Iowa Irish Fest director. “Overall, those who bring their debit or credit cards experience less wait time and fewer lines, allowing them to enjoy the sights and sounds of the fest.”

Earlier this spring, Shipman revealed new branding for the Iowa Irish Fest that emphasizes cultural experiences and Irish iconography.

To stay up to date with announcements and promotions, the public can download the official app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

In addition, festival organizers have announced the list of bands and days they will be playing. Some acts will perform throughout the weekend, while others will be at the fest for one or two days.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, originally from Scotland, will headline opening night Aug. 5. The band has performed around the globe and performed sold-out tours in 21 countries. Gaelic Storm returns to the Cedar Valley on Aug. 6. The band headlined the 2021 Iowa Irish Fest. On Aug. 7, The High Kings will headline. The critically acclaimed band is widely regarded as one of the best Irish folk bands around the world.

To purchase tickets, go to iowairishfest.com.

Here is a list of other bands and dates:

The Screaming Orphans – Friday/Saturday/ Sunday.

Scythian – Friday only.

The Elders – Saturday only.

Socks in the Frying Pan – Friday only.

The Dublin City Ramblers – Friday/Saturday/ Sunday sendoff performance.

The Logues – Friday/Saturday.

Aoife Scott – Saturday/Sunday.

Boxing Banjo – Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

The Friel Sisters – Saturday/Sunday.

Shane Hennessy – Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

The Black Donnellys – Saturday/Sunday.

Ian Gould – Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

Brother Crowe – Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

Blame Not the Bard – Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

Peadar Hickey – Friday/Saturday/Sunday.

Additionally, the Iowa Irish Fest will host the USS The Sullivans DD537/DDG68 reunion beginning Aug. 4.

Volunteers are needed at the fest. Volunteers will receive free admission to all three days, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens. To sign up for a shift, go to iowairishfest.com.

The annual event is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, which fosters and develops Irish fellowship and community outreach with Irish cultural events and programs.

