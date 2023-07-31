WATERLOO — If you aren’t Irish now, you will be.

The 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest, Friday through Sunday, promises a weekend of cultural immersion through music and dance, sports and games, food and beverages, art and family activities and more.

Organizer Chad Shipman expects this year’s fest to attract more than 47,000 festivalgoers over the weekend as the public descends on Lincoln Park and the surrounding area. Rain or shine, the open-air gathering will go on.

Roughly 12 city blocks will be transformed into the Emerald City.

“I think we’re ready. We just have a few things to button up, and the weather is looking good. I think we’re going to have an incredible fest this year. Overall, we have over 75 entertainment acts on the schedule, the largest schedule we’ve ever had,” Shipman said.

He’s particularly excited about Saturday’s main stage act, featuring multiple bands performing fan-favorite songs.

“Having multiple bands on stage at one time has taken a lot of logistics and a lot of convincing to make happen with the bands. A couple of other festivals have done something like it to great success, so we’re giving it a shot,” he explained.

That performance begins at 10 p.m. on the KWWL Stage in Lincoln Park.

“There are some new bands this year, and now some of the storied Irish bands that travel to festivals are calling us to get in. Showcasing this type of entertainment in downtown Waterloo has never been done. We’re spending $325,000 to $350,000 on the entertainment focus,” Shipman said.

Scythian will headline Friday, with Gaelic Storm at center stage as headliner on Sunday. Other performers will include Irish folk singer and songwriter Aoife Scott; the Dublin City Ramblers; Seo Linn, an Irish folk/indie group from Ireland; and The Celtic Tenors, the most successful cross-over artists to emerge from Ireland.

Also Gadan, an Italy-based band created by four musicians from the Irish traditional and European folk/rock scene; Doolin’, France’s premiere band for Irish and Celtic music; and Hannah Flowers, a singer and classically trained harpist from St. Paul, Minn.

Other performers will include Trinity Irish Dancers; Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums; Wylde Nept; Ballyheigue; The Crowfoot Rakes; Kellen O’Cullom; Sorcha; Troid Gaelic; Stu Ryan O’Brien; Champagne Academy of Irish Dance; McNulty Irish Dancers’ and Foy School of Traditional Irish Dance. Special guests will be the Pipes and Drums of the Chicago Police Department.

Organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, the group fosters and develops Irish fellowship and community outreach. Shipman credits widespread community support for the fest’s success.

“This event was meant to showcase Waterloo, and it’s become a showcase for Iowa.”

New this year is the Beverages Experience Street from Lafayette to Mulberry streets. More than 15 vendors and brands will offer samplings of energy drinks, distilled beverages and beer – including Minnesota’s Keeper’s Heart Whiskey.

Additionally, contests, rallies and races are planned. Sporting events will include rugby, sheep herding and Highland games. The Bill Riley Talent Search takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Families can enjoy activities, learn Irish words, and participate in games and crafts in the Family Fun and Learning Area. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

An Irish Fest goal is to foster appreciation for everything Irish with 10 new workshops. There will be programs on travel and tours to Ireland, haunted Ireland, workshops on Irish whiskey and Guinness beer and a Cultural Village. There the public can watch spinners, weavers and blacksmiths at work as well as experience live art and more.

A collection of Iowa Irish Fest art created by internationally known Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley will be displayed at COR at 220 East on East Fourth Street.

More than 25 military and law enforcement displays will be featured throughout the weekend in the Heroes Area, featuring the VIP Navy from the USS The Sullivans DDG. Coffee and doughnuts for veterans and first responders will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Lego navy ship displays will include the USS Iowa BB 61 and USS Iowa BB4, USS Juneau, USS The Sullivans DD 537 and USS The Sullivans DDG 68.

With 2,500 volunteer shifts to fill throughout the weekend, more volunteers are always needed, Shipman said. Volunteers receive a three-day pass, two free drink tokens and a T-shirt. To volunteer, sign up at IowaIrishFest.com.

General admission weekend passes are $30, available at IowaIrishFest.com, or pay at the gate. Eligible veterans, active-duty military personnel, first responders and their families can request free tickets online at vettix.org or 1sttix.org, or show ID at the gate. Youth ages 15 and younger are free.

No pets, except for trained service animals, will be allowed on festival grounds. An official Irish Fest app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For a complete schedule, visit www.wcfcourier.com.

