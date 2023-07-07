WATERLOO -- Iowa Irish Fest has released the official schedule for this year's 17th annual event Aug. 4-6.
Major events include musical acts, fun and educational workshops, family-friendly activities and more.
Friday, August 4 (4 p.m.–midnight)
Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage (Park Avenue)
- 4–4:30 p.m.: Ceremonial procession – festival opening
- 4:30–5 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers
- 5:30–6:30 p.m.: Shane Hennessy
- 7–8 p.m.: Colm Keegan Band and king and queen announcement
- 8:30–9:45 p.m.: Seo Linn
- 10:30 p.m.–midnight.: Scythian (headliner)
Lincoln Savings Bank Stage (Lafayette Street)
- 4:30–5:30 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard
- 6–6:30 p.m.: Foy Irish Dancers, Des Moines
- 7–8 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers
- 8:30–9:45 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
- 10:30 p.m.–midnight: Doolin’
People are also reading…
Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent
- 4:30–5:30 p.m.: Ian Gould
- 6–7 p.m.: The Black Donnellys
- 7:30–8:30 p.m.: Sorcha
- 9–9:30 p.m.: Foy Irish Dancers, Des Moines
- 10–11:30 p.m.: Gadan
B&M Dillon Pub Stage (Cultural Village, Fourth Street)
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Crowfoot Rakes
- 8–9 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
- 9–10 p.m.: Trad Music Session
Jameson’s Stage (Jameson’s Public House, Fourth Street)
- 4–5 p.m.: The Lads
- 5:30–7 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
- 9 p.m.–midnight: Wylde Nept
COR Building
- 4:15–5 p.m.: Alternative tuning on the fiddle for playing Irish music with Gadan (Bring your fiddle.)
- 5:15–6 p.m.: Irish mythology with Colm Keegan
- 6:30–7:15 p.m.: Irish rebel songs part one with Davy Holden
Family Area Stage
- 5–5:45 p.m.: Irish language for kids with Seo Linn
- 6–6:45 p.m.: Introduction to rugby with the Bremer County Bucks
- 7:15–8 p.m.: Highland Games introduction and demonstration
Elks Club
- 5–5:45 p.m.: Whiskey master class – WOW (World of Whiskey) *
- 5–5:45 p.m.: Whiskey workshop with head distiller of Cedar Ridge Whiskey Murphy Quint *
- 6–6:30 p.m.: Pop up with Blame Not the Bard
- 6–6:45 p.m.: Irish whiskey master class *
- 7–7:45 p.m.: Irish whiskey master class *
- 7–7:45 p.m.: Whiskey workshop with Five Farms – Irish cream cocktails *
Travel and Tour
- 4:30–5:15 p.m.: Whiskey workshop with Five Farms – Irish cream class *
- 5:45–6:30 p.m.: Scuba in Ireland with Jenn Bruns
- 7–9 p.m.: Black Donnellys present “This Is My Home” documentary, Q&A to follow
Lincoln Park
- 4–6 p.m.: Street performer Celtic Kilroy, human statue
- 5–10 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub with music from 7–9 p.m.
- 7–8 p.m.: Blacksmith competition “Forge Off”
Saturday, August 5 (10 a.m.–Midnight)
• Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage
- 11:30 a.m.–noon: Chicago Police Department Pipes and Drums
- 12:15–1:15 p.m.: Dublin City Ramblers
- 1:45–2:30 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers and local dance kids
- 3–4 p.m.: Aoife Scott
- 4:30–5:30 p.m.: Doolin
- 5:35–5:45 p.m.: Highland Games trophy awards *
- 6:15–7:15 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
- 8–9:15 p.m.: Scythian
- 10–11:30 p.m.: Multi-band “Mixtape” Event (headliner)
Lincoln Savings Bank Stage
- 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.: Wylde Nept
- 1–1:30 p.m.: Champagne Academy of Irish Dance, North Liberty
- 2–3 p.m.: Shane Hennessy
- 3:30–4:30 p.m.: Gadan
- 5–6:15 p.m.: The Black Donnellys
- 6:45–8 p.m.: Seo Linn
- 8–8:15 p.m.: “Best Legs in a Kilt” Contest *
- 8:30–9:45 p.m.: Colm Keegan Band
- 10:30 p.m.–midnight: Tallymoore
Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent
- 11 a.m.–noon: Hannah Flowers, harp
- 12:30–1:30 p.m.: Scythian kids show
- 2–3 p.m.: Battle of the Iowa Irish Bands winner
- 3:30–4:30 p.m.: Ian Gould
- 5–5:30 p.m.: Champagne Academy of Irish Dance, North Liberty
- 6–7:15 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
- 7:45–9 p.m.: Gadan
- 9:30–11 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard
B&M Dillon Pub Stage
- 2–3 p.m.: Stu Ryan O’Brien
- 3:30–4:30 p.m.: Kobara
- 5–6 p.m.: Hannah Flowers, harp
- 6:30–7:30 p.m.: Sorcha
- 8–9 p.m.: Crowfoot Rakes
- 9:15–10:15 p.m.: Music session led by Des Moines Irish Session
Jameson’s Stage
- Noon–2 p.m.: Exorna
- 3–5 p.m.: Balleyheigue
- 6–8 p.m.: Tallymoore
- 9–midnight: Wylde Nept
COR Building
- 10–10:45 a.m.: Fiddle workshop with Blame Not the Bard (Bring your fiddle.)
- 11:15 a.m.–Noon: Irish tunes with a five-string clawhammer Banjo with Gadan (Bring your banjo.)
- 12:30–1:15 p.m.: Irish language for adults with Seo Linn
- 1:45–2:30 p.m.: Irish rebel songs part two with Davy Holden
- 3–3:45 p.m.: Harp tunes Workshop with Hannah Flowers (Bring any of your instruments.)
- 4:15–5 p.m.: Guitar accompaniment for traditional Irish music with Shane Hennessy (Bring your guitar.)
- 5:30–6:15 p.m.: Irish language for beginners with Rang Gaelige San Cedar Valley
- 6:45–7:30 p.m.: Intermediate Bodhrán drum with Doolin’ (Bring your drums.)
Family Area Stage
- 10:30–11:15 a.m.: Family crest workshop with Ian Gould
- 11:45 a.m.–12:30 p.m.: Tin whistle for beginners and children with Dan Vaughn
- 1–3 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Search Show
- 6–6:45 p.m.: Trinity Irish Dancers meet and greet workshop
Elks Club
- 9–9:45 a.m.: Whiskey workshop with Five Farms Irish cream (Irish coffee) *
- 10–10:45 a.m.: Irish whiskey master class *
- 10:45–11:30 a.m.: Whiskey workshop – Charcuterie board and whiskey pairing with Darian Everding and Mike Hoversten *
- 1:45–2:30 p.m.: Whiskey master class – WOW (World of Whiskey) *
- 2:30–3:15 p.m.: Whiskey workshop – The science of glassware tasting with Amanda Korth *
- 3–3:30 p.m.: Pop up with Blame Not the Bard
- 3:15–4 p.m.: Irish whiskey master class *
- 4–4:45 p.m.: Whiskey workshop – Women and whiskey with Darian Everding *
- 4:45–5:30 p.m.: Spot on Irish whiskey *
- 5–5:30 p.m.: Pop up with Blame Not the Bard
- 6–6:45 p.m.: Keeper’s Heart master class with head distiller Kate Douglas *
- 7:30–8:15 p.m.: Whiskey workshop – Irish cream cocktails with Five Farms *
Travel and Tour
- 10–10:45 a.m.: Whiskey workshop – Paint and sip with Alisha Brush
- 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Cultural bus tour of Ireland and meet and greet with the Screaming Orphans
- 12:45–1:30 p.m.: “Right Across the Middle” and “Soccer Invasion” with Ian Gould
- 2–2:45 p.m.: “Around Ireland” with Colm Keegan
- 3:15-4 p.m.: Applying for Irish citizenship and passport with the Consulate of Ireland
- 4:30–5:15 p.m.: Sean McGuinness of Dublin City Ramblers workshop
- 5:45-6:30 p.m.: Ireland with Michael Londra
- 7–9 p.m.: Black Donnellys present “This Is My Home” documentary, Q&A to follow
Lincoln Park
- 8 a.m.: Blood Mary and Molly and Irish cream tent outside Jameson’s
- 8 a.m. (Registration), 9 a.m. (start): High Nelly Bike Rally
- 8 a.m.–5 p.m.: Rugby tournament at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex (shuttle available)
- 8:30 am.: ShamRock ’N’ Fun Run registration
- 10–11 a.m.: ShamRock ’N’ Fun Run
- 10 a.m.–4 p.m.: Highland Games
- 11 a.m.–10 p.m.: Forge/blacksmithing presentation and shop
- 11 a.m.–10 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub (classes: Noon–7 p.m., music from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.)
- Noon–3 p.m.: Street performer Celtic Kilroy, human statue
- 2:15–3:15 p.m.: Blacksmith competition “Forge Off”
- 5–6 p.m.: Hurling demonstration
- 5–6 p.m.: Blacksmith competition “Forge Off” with Kinfe handling demonstration
Sunday, August 6 (8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.)
Nagle Sign/KWWL Stage
- 10–11 a.m.: Mass
- 11:30 a.m.–Noon: Trinity Irish Dancers with Dan Vaughn
- 12:30–2 p.m.: The Celtic Tenors
- 2:30–3:45 p.m.: Screaming Orphans
- 4:30–6 p.m.: Gaelic Storm (headliner)
Lincoln Savings Bank Stage
- 11–11:30 a.m.: McNulty School of Irish Dance, Dubuque
- Noon–1 p.m.: Shane Hennessy
- 1:30–2:30 p.m.: Aoife Scott
- 3–4 p.m.: Colm Keegan Band
- 4:30–5:30 p.m.: Doolin’
Van G Miller Family Foundation Traditional Music Stage Tent
- 11 a.m.–noon: Hannah Flowers, harp
- 12:30–1:30 p.m.: Blame Not the Bard
- 2–3 p.m.: Songs and Stories Q&A with the Dublin City Ramblers
- 3:30–4 p.m.: McNulty School of Irish Dance, Dubuque
- 4:30–5:30 p.m.: Gadan
B&M Dillon Pub Stage
- 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.: Irish pub sing-along with Stu Ryan O’Brien
- 1:30–2:30 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
- 3–4 p.m.: Ian Gould
Jameson’s Stage
- 9–11 a.m.: Exorna
- Noon–2 p.m.: Tallymoore
- 3–4 p.m.: Kellen O’Cullom
COR Building
- 9–9:45 a.m.: Whiskey workshop – Whiskey, mimosas and yoga with Kelsey Hahn and Gray Lane Yoga *
- 11:15 a.m.–noon: Rhythm Bones workshop with Celtic Kilroy
- 12:30–1:15 p.m.: Irish rebel songs part three with Davy Holden and Seo Linn
- 1:45–2:30 p.m.: Intermediate penny whistle with Doolin’ (Bring your whistle.)
- 3–3:45 p.m.: Irish harp tradition intro and demo with Hannah Flowers
- 4:15–5 p.m.: Sound from “Violinist” to “Fiddler” (Bring your fiddle.)
Family Area Stage
- 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m.: Beginner Bodhran with Ian Gould
- 12:45–1:30 p.m.: Introduction and demonstration of hurling and Gaelic football with the Kansas City Gaelic Athletic Club
- 2–2:45 p.m.: Fingerstyle guitar demonstration with Shane Hennessy
- 3:15–4 p.m.: Penny whistle for beginners and children with Dan Vaughn
- 4:30–5:15 p.m.: Flute performance from Dan Vaughn
Travel and Tour
- 11–11:45 a.m.: Tour your roots in Ireland with Nigel O’Connor
- 12:15–1 p.m.: Irish culture and language with Colm Keegan
- 1:30–2:15 p.m.: Playing European dances basic rhythms on standard tuned guitar with Gadan (Bring your guitar.)
- 2:45–3:30 p.m.: Ireland with Michael Londra
- 4–4:45 p.m.: Whiskey workshop with Five Farms – Irish cream class *
Lincoln Park
- 9–11:30 a.m.: Traditional Irish breakfast at Jameson’s Pub
- 10 a.m. start time: Celtic Cruise Motorcycle Rally (starting location – Silver Eagle Harley)
- 11 a.m.–5 p.m.: Forge/blacksmithing presentation and shop
- 11–11:30 a.m., 2–2:30 p.m., 3:50–4:20 p.m.: Sheep herding with Mary Bolton and Don Schomberg
- Noon–4 p.m.: The Guinness Experience in the Pub (music from 1–3 p.m.)
- 1–2 p.m.: Blacksmith competition “Forge Off”
All items marked with an asterisk require preregistration at IowaIrishFest.com. Since this schedule showcases our major highlights, there are a great deal of other events not listed above that you can enjoy during the festival. For a full list of events at this year’s fest, visit IowaIrishFest.com.
We need volunteers
In order to put on the high-quality event Iowa Irish Fest is known for, volunteers are essential. You’ll be properly thanked with free admission to all three days of the fest, an exclusive T-shirt and two free drink tokens. Sign up for a shift today at IowaIrishFest.com!
Visit IowaIrishFest.com to purchase tickets.
The Iowa Irish Fest App is available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. Through the app, you can see the full schedule of events, a map of the fest, manage your classes/workshops and so much more
Rain or shine, the fest must go on! The annual Iowa Irish Fest is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs. Presented by Veridian Credit Union.