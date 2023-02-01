Iowa Irish Fest 2023 dates announced; app expected to launch in March

WATERLOO — Prepare your kilt for the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 4-6.
The annual festival in downtown Waterloo will feature Irish food, drink, workshops, classes, an Irish Cultural area, the ShamRock N Fun Run, whiskey tasting, a rugby tournament and Highland Games, Celtic Cruse Motorcycle Ride, a bike ride and seven stages for live music.
An Iowa Irish Fest app is expected to launch in early March. A full events schedule, fest map and ways to manage classes and workshops will be offered through the app.
The fest is presented by Veridian Credit Union.
Iowa Irish Fest 2022
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 2
Cedar Glen Pipes and Drums performs during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 3
John Baron of Madison, Wis. makes a throw in the Braemare stone throw during the Highland Games at the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 4
Lincoln Park is filled with people in lawn chairs as they watch the main stage entertainment during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 5
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 6
People watch the blacksmithing tent during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 7
Festivalgoers look for their family's place of origin on a map of Ireland during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers watch the Highland Games during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 9
Festivalgoers watch as local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 10
Local children dance with members of the Trinity Irish Dancers on stage during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 11
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 12
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 13
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 14
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 15
The Trinity Irish Dancers perform during the Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
