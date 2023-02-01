 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa Irish Fest 2023 dates announced; app expected to launch in March

irish fest logo NEW

WATERLOO — Prepare your kilt for the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 4-6.

The annual festival in downtown Waterloo will feature Irish food, drink, workshops, classes, an Irish Cultural area, the ShamRock N Fun Run, whiskey tasting, a rugby tournament and Highland Games, Celtic Cruse Motorcycle Ride, a bike ride and seven stages for live music.

An Iowa Irish Fest app is expected to launch in early March. A full events schedule, fest map and ways to manage classes and workshops will be offered through the app.

The fest is presented by Veridian Credit Union.

