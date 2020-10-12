 Skip to main content
Iowa House candidate Christina Blackcloud holds panel on indigenous representation
Iowa House candidate Christina Blackcloud holds panel on indigenous representation

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- A Democratic candidate for Iowa House and a member of the Meskwaki Nation will hold a virtual panel discussion on the role Indigenous people play in public service on Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Christina Blackcloud, who is running to represent Iowa House District 72, which covers Tama County and parts of Black Hawk and Marshall counties, will hold a panel discussion on Monday, Oct. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Blackcloud will be joined by Kansas State Rep. Ponka-We Victors, North Dakota State Rep. Ruth Buffalo, tribal activist Keely Purscell and 20/20 Vision PAC founder Deidre DeJear.

To register for the event, email hello@2020visionpac.com. Donations to the 20/20 Vision PAC are recommended, but not mandatory.

Blackcloud is running for the seat currently held by Iowa Rep. Dean Fisher, a Republican who is also running for re-election. Fisher has held the seat since 2013.

