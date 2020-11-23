Iowa hospitals will see ‘New York City-style collapse’ says epidemiologist

“That’s the first time in my eight years that I’ve ever heard that we were low on body bags,” Kusiak said.

The patients they’re seeing are sicker because they waited for medical care this year, either due to restrictions on elective surgery or fears of getting the virus. Other hospitals also are transferring in their sickest patients, who are spending longer in beds and require more attention, Kusiak said.

Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of the university hospital, told the Iowa Board of Regents Nov. 18 that rural hospitals are hitting their maximum patient capacity on a daily basis.

“I just want people to know it’s not a question of if this will affect you, but when,” Kusiak said. “If a family member needs to go to the hospital for any reason at all, they might not be able to.”

To get the virus under control, Perencevich said, Iowa needs a statewide mask mandate with enforcement similar to Utah, where residents must wear masks in public and within six-feet of anyone not from their household.

Bars and restaurants need to shut down and be supported financially. Schools should not open until the infection rate is under 5%.

Then the state needs to wait one to two months before reopening, Perencevich said.