Iowa hospitals warn COVID-19 surge threatening resources, health care workers

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed 4,764 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 26 additional deaths for a statewide death toll of 1,898. The DPH said hospitals admitted 230 new COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours compared with 166 Tuesday. That blew past the previous high mark of 181; the state had not seen as many as 100 new admissions in a 24-hour span until just more than two weeks ago.

Iowa DPH reported 1,190 hospitalizations, of which 210 patients are in intensive care. On Tuesday the state reported 4,425 new cases and 27 new deaths, with 1,135 patients hospitalized.

The number and percentage of available hospital beds statewide has been shrinking. Some hospitals have hit their capacity for COVID-19 patients, and others are warning even if they still have beds available, they may not have enough healthy workers to cover those beds.