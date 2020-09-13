Iowa hospitals drew almost $1B in Medicare advances to deal with COVID-19

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services has told hospitals the U.S. Treasury Department set the interest rate and that it cannot waive or change the rate. The Treasury Department has declined to respond to multiple requests IowaWatch made in July, August and September for the reason the interest rate is in double digits.

Paying back the accelerated and advance payments is doable but challenging, Michael Topchik, national leader for the Chartis Center for Rural Health, said. It especially would be challenging for hospitals operating in the red with, say, 17 days of operating cash on hand, he said.

“For them to pay that back, that will take them from a position of stabilizing that hospital to just putting them back right where they were, with feet to the fire,” Topchik said.

Topchik said he and researchers at Chartis, part of the national healthcare delivery consulting firm iVantage Health Analytics, have heard the concerns about paying back the funds and, if stuck with it, the interest rate. But, he said, he wonders why roughly one-third of the country’s hospitals did not take the payments.

Hospitals’ financial performance played a key role in decisions.