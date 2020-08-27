Iowa hits single-day record for positive coronavirus tests

During the governor’s Thursday news conference, Pedati said the state’s recommendations have not changed.

“My current recommendation is still that testing be performed for anybody who is suspected to have COVID-19, or who has been in close contact (with someone who has),” Pedati said. “That has not changed.”

ANTIGEN TESTS

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday the state will begin including antigen test results in the state’s record-keeping of positive and negative new coronavirus test results.

Reynolds said the roughly 10,000 antigen tests previously were recorded in the overall number of tests administered statewide, but antigen test results were recorded only as “inconclusive,” never as positive or negative.

That will change immediately, Reynolds said Thursday, as antigen testing is becoming more common.

An antigen test is usually easier and faster than other tests for the coronavirus. Typically a throat or nasal swab is taken, and results can be produced in minutes.