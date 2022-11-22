Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity establishes endowment with Waterloo Community Foundation

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation is announcing the establishment of the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity-Waterloo Endowment Fund.

In 1990, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity began serving in Black Hawk, Butler, Bremer, and Buchanan counties, building affordable homes for qualifying homebuyers and completing critical home repairs in owner-occupied homes.

As Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is looking to the future, the organization is recognizing the need for asset-based, full neighborhood revitalization, in hopes of improving the quality of life for families in local neighborhoods. Partnering with residents, organizations, local officials, and businesses, it helped create the Walnut Neighborhood Housing Coalition in 2016 to revitalize the Walnut area.

Since then, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity is playing a significant role in partnering with low-income owner-occupants in the neighborhood to provide critical home repairs, preventing existing homes from falling into further disrepair. Additionally, it is fully rehabbing vacant homes in the neighborhood and selling them to new Habitat homebuyers and is planning to build or rehab 12 additional vacant properties over the next three years.

The organization is now expanding its revitalization work to the Church Row neighborhood, located between West Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 63, and extending from U.S. Highway 218 to Kimball Avenue. The neighborhood is home to approximately 1,483 housing units, including owner-occupied homes, rental homes, and apartments.

“We recognize that approaching neighborhood revitalization with a holistic mindset is a long-term commitment,” said Ali Parrish, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity executive director. “Establishing a permanent source of long-term support for this work allows us to plan for the continued transformation that can occur through housing in the communities we serve.”

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity-Waterloo Endowment Fund may send tax-deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar St., Suite 320 Waterloo, IA 50701 or give online at wloocommunityfoundation.org. Donations to the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Endowment Fund are eligible for the Endow Iowa Tax Credit.