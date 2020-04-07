Iowa has more than 100 new coronavirus cases, passing 1,000 mark; 26 total deaths

A man named Nathan, who wouldn't give his last name to The Courier but said he was a facility representative for Premiere Estates, confirmed the outbreak Tuesday and said it affected both staff and residents.

The facility has around 60 to 70 patients in its care, but Nathan would not say how many cases or when the first case was identified.

"We are communicating with families as appropriate," he said. "We are following all the guidelines."

Reynolds and Reisetter noted that 11% of positive coronavirus cases were long-term care staff and residents at those three facilities, and nearly half -- 46% -- of the deaths. Tama County alone had recorded two deaths and 42 cases as of Tuesday.

Reisetter also said Tuesday that 22 to 23% of all positive cases in Iowa were among health care workers.

Black Hawk County added three cases for a total of 15.

Reynolds said each region was being looked at individually in terms of outbreaks, hospitalizations, case counts and number of available beds and ventilators.

"Despite our increasing cases, our patient volume in these regions is manageable," she said. "This is encouraging, but we are in a very fluid situation."