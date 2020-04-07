Iowa has more than 100 new coronavirus cases, passing 1,000 mark; 26 total deaths

DES MOINES -- Iowa had its highest one-day total of new cases of coronavirus with 102 on Tuesday, and the state has identified more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 with just a month into testing for the virus.
A total of 1,048 cases have been confirmed in Iowa since testing began March 7, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who gave her update Tuesday morning on the pandemic's affect on Iowa. Three new counties recorded positive cases for the first time Tuesday, meaning 78 of Iowa's 99 counties now had recorded coronavirus cases.
One additional death was announced as an elderly adult over the age of 81 years old in Benton County. The Courier received an obituary notice for Lee E. Bossom, 83, of Blairstown in Benton County, the former mayor of Quasqueton, on Tuesday. Family members note he died of coronavirus at a Cedar Rapids hospital on Sunday.
The state had 26 total deaths as of Tuesday.
For the first time, Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter announced there were three outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state, in Linn, Washington and Tama counties.
Reisetter said Tama County's outbreak was at Premiere Estates of Toledo in Tama County, which does rehabilitation and skilled nursing, according to Trillium Healthcare Consulting, which owns the facility.
A man named Nathan, who wouldn't give his last name to The Courier but said he was a facility representative for Premiere Estates, confirmed the outbreak Tuesday and said it affected both staff and residents.
The facility has around 60 to 70 patients in its care, but Nathan would not say how many cases or when the first case was identified.
"We are communicating with families as appropriate," he said. "We are following all the guidelines."
Reynolds and Reisetter noted that 11% of positive coronavirus cases were long-term care staff and residents at those three facilities, and nearly half -- 46% -- of the deaths. Tama County alone had recorded two deaths and 42 cases as of Tuesday.
Reisetter also said Tuesday that 22 to 23% of all positive cases in Iowa were among health care workers.
Black Hawk County added three cases for a total of 15.
Reynolds said each region was being looked at individually in terms of outbreaks, hospitalizations, case counts and number of available beds and ventilators.
"Despite our increasing cases, our patient volume in these regions is manageable," she said. "This is encouraging, but we are in a very fluid situation."
She said that data was continuing to drive her decision at this point to not issue a shelter in place, but a few regions -- Northeast Iowa among them -- were just a point away from reaching that threshold according to the state's metrics.
"I believe in the data, I believe in the strategy, I think it's the right way to move forward," Reynolds said. "Be rest assured, if we feel that needs to be done, we will move forward."
