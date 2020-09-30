Iowa GOP claims Black Hawk Co. auditor improperly used Facebook page

A statewide Republican group has filed a formal complaint against a local auditor over a Facebook page they say mixes campaigning and education, but the auditor says that's his re-election page and the county auditor's page is separate.
The Republican Party of Iowa filed a complaint with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board on Sept. 25, alleging that Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder was "using his official position and public resources for personal benefit and to campaign for public office."
The complaint says Veeder was using his Grant Veeder -- Black Hawk County Auditor page on Facebook as the "official Facebook page for the office of Black Hawk County auditor."
Yet, the complaint alleges, there was a post Sept. 24 showing a photo of Veeder standing next to his campaign signs, as well as a video on Sept. 22 the group called a "campaign advertisement."
Republican Party of Iowa spokesperson Aaron Britt said in a statement to The Courier that the video post was especially egregious because it advocated voting for Joe Biden for president as well as "voting a straight Democrat ticket."
"This Facebook post is alarming because, in just five weeks, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder will begin counting votes," said Republican Party of Iowa spokesperson Aaron Britt. "This complaint was necessary because his actions truly call into question his neutrality as a county auditor."
Veeder, who hadn't seen the complaint until Tuesday, called it "thin stuff," saying there are two distinct Facebook pages.
Veeder noted the Facebook page mentioned in the complaint was, in fact, his re-election page, which includes the label "politician" as well as links to donate to Veeder's campaign.
The official county auditor Facebook page, he said, was Black Hawk County Auditor's Office, which Veeder called "strictly informational and non-partisan."
"This is an attack calculated to undermine confidence in our election system in Black Hawk County," Veeder said in a statement to The Courier. "It has been my privilege to conduct elections as county auditor since 1989, and my integrity and honesty have not been called into question in all that time."
