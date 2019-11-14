{{featured_button_text}}
Iowa Geological Survey logo

INDEPENDENCE — The Iowa Geological Survey at the University of Iowa is offering people an opportunity to meet IGS geologists and hydrogeologists to learn about the geology and groundwater services it has been providing to the citizens of Iowa for more than 125 years.

State Geologist and IGS Director Keith Schilling will lead a series of short presentations and answers questions. Attendees are also encouraged to bring rocks they’d like identified. The event is free and open to the public.

It will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Independence Public Library Community Room, 805 First St. E.

The Iowa Geological is part of IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering, a world-renowned center for education, research, and public service focusing on hydraulic engineering and fluid mechanics. IIHR is a unit of the University of Iowa’s College of Engineering.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments