INDEPENDENCE — The Iowa Geological Survey at the University of Iowa is offering people an opportunity to meet IGS geologists and hydrogeologists to learn about the geology and groundwater services it has been providing to the citizens of Iowa for more than 125 years.
State Geologist and IGS Director Keith Schilling will lead a series of short presentations and answers questions. Attendees are also encouraged to bring rocks they’d like identified. The event is free and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
It will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Independence Public Library Community Room, 805 First St. E.
The Iowa Geological is part of IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering, a world-renowned center for education, research, and public service focusing on hydraulic engineering and fluid mechanics. IIHR is a unit of the University of Iowa’s College of Engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.