Iowa family recalls 6 months of coronavirus 'hell'

Neil was admitted into the hospital’s intensive care unit. UIHC physicians and other providers had been preparing since late winter to respond to the infectious disease emergency that was unfolding.

Hospital officials knew, once the virus hit Iowa, that UIHC’s role was “is to provide the best critical care that we could to the people of Iowa,” said Dr. Nick Mohr, professor of emergency medicine, anesthesia critical care and epidemiology.

“We didn’t know when that was going to happen,” said Mohr, who cared for Neil while he was in the ICU. “... We didn’t know if this was going to be the first of the wave that hit New York that was going to outstrip the capabilities of the health system in Iowa, or whether this would be something that would look different from that. But we knew that we had the first patient and it was time to get started.”

The morning after his arrival at UIHC, Neil was placed on a ventilator.

March 11

The UIHC confirms it had admitted the first COVID-19 patient, a resident of Johnson County.

Hills Bank also confirmed to The Gazette the group of Johnson County residents who tested positive were on the same trip to Egypt that was sponsored by their program, the Friends Club.