Iowa Family Business Center announces season line-up of business resources

CEDAR FALLS -- The Iowa Family Business Center is launching the new 2020-21 breakfast series season to help support and build the Iowa family business community.

The first session, “Take the "bored" out of your Advisory Board. How to create a Strategic Family Business Advisory Board,” will be held virtually from 8-10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Local business owners Mark Hanawalt, Jim Warner and Brendan Wall will discuss the role of a strategic advisory board and ways it can be critical in a family business’s ability to grow and transition from one generation to the next.

Other topics this season include next-generation leadership, fair and equal compensation, the management of transition and award-winning family business.

“We have some amazing families joining us this year to share their experiences,” said Dan Beeken, program director. “We are really looking forward to this season and want to thank our all-star panelists."

Upcoming speakers for the season include well-known family business owners such as Mark Hanawalt, Jim Warner, Brendan Wall, Mary Landhuis, Lori Schaefer-Weaton, Morgan Christen, Nicholas Rhomberg, Martha Sullivam and Chris Vernon, plus a few other surprises, Beeken said.