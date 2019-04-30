ROCKWELL --- An Iowa Falls woman was transported with unknown injuries to the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City Monday after authorities said her car rolled on a rural Rockwell road.
Frances Engleking, 54, was driving north on U.S. Highway 65 near 170th Street around 3 p.m. when her 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara flipped after she crossed the centerline and overcompensated to get back in her lane. The car rolled several times before coming to a rest in the east ditch on its roof.
Engleking was trapped in the vehicle for a short while and had to be cut out of the car by fire personnel on the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.
