IOWA FALLS – Services will be Aug. 31 for an Iowa Falls business owner who died in a work-related accident last week.

A forklift was moving clothesline posts with concrete foundations when the load shifted and swung, and 62-year-old Philip Lee Lagerquist was struck, according to the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

Lagerquist was taken to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, and he was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The accident happened Aug. 12 at Lagerquist's Boot Hill Auto, a salvage yard at 10190 Highway 65 north of town. Lagerquist, a car enthusiast who had operated Iowa Falls Standard, was in the process of selling the Boot Hill location and was removing property before turning the address over to the buyer, according to the sheriff’s office.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at 10188 U.S. Hwy 65 in Iowa Falls with a burial service Sept. 1 at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Linn’s Funeral Home in Iowa Falls is handling the arrangements.

