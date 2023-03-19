WATERLOO — Iowa Gallivant JayJay Goodvin and pitmaster Moe Cason are among chefs who will be part of the action April 1 at a new one-day festival downtown.

Iowa Eats will celebrate food and drink as well as the Hawkeye state’s ag-related products at the Waterloo Convention Center.

The event benefits the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10, available in advance at iowaeatsfestival.com and the Silos & Smokestacks headquarters, 305 W. Park Ave. Tickets will be sold at the door. Children 5 and under are free; children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Those sampling or purchasing alcoholic beverages must be 21 and present a valid ID.

“There’s no better way to showcase Iowa agriculture and farmers than food because everybody eats,” said Jori Wade-Booth, Silos & Smokestacks communications and marketing director. “We really wanted to have a new event that would highlight downtown Waterloo and feature Iowa’s food, beverages, agriculture products and businesses, and Iowa Eats fits our farm mission.”

Silos & Smokestacks, based in Waterloo, tells the story of farm life and agribusiness both past and present. Visitors from across the nation and world visit the area to learn about and experience agriculture at Iowa farms, historic sites and museums. It is one of 55 federally designated heritage areas in the U.S., working in partnership with the National Park Service.

The region’s heritage area encompasses 37 counties in Iowa’s northeast quadrant. The heritage area is everything east of Interstate 35 and north of I-80, “and we’re dead in the center of that,” Wade-Booth explained.

Iowa Eats Festival will offer food and beverage tastings, product demonstrations, seminars, live music and other entertainment throughout the day.

Cason and Goodvin will be joined on the main stage by Darcy Maulsby, author of “Fast Food Farm Style,” and Capri Cafaro, host of the radio show and podcast “Eat Your Heartland Out.”

Self-taught pitmaster Cason, based in Des Moines, is continuing a family tradition using skills and ingredients he learned from his grandmother, Margaret Cason. He has competed in 260 barbecue contests in 35 states, has been a contestant and judge for Destination America’s Pitmaster’s and BBQ Pit Wars, and was a judge on “Smoked.”

Goodvin, the travel and food blogger known as the Iowa Gallivant, will share details of his “Iowa’s Wurst Road Trip,” driving miles in search of the best of the wurst at Iowa’s meatlockers. Maulsby, a fifth-generation farm girl, foodie, culinary historian and author, will share secrets and hacks for healthy, hearty grab-and-go meals. Cafaro, whose debut cookbook “United We Eat” earned wide praise, will talk about the intersection of food and culture in the Midwest.

A panel discussion will feature chefs Jessica Baldus of Osage, founder and chef at Taste, Piggyback Shack and the Bakery, and Lumarie Rodriguez, Waterloo Convention Center’s award-winning chef. Both chefs were chosen as 40 female chefs to watch in Iowa. They’ll be joined by six-time James Beard Award nominee George Formaro, a Des Moines chef and restaurateur, and Mount Vernon baker Aaron Hall, owner of The Local Crumb and a James Beard Foundation nominee for outstanding baker.

More than 50 vendors are expected to participate, with about two-thirds of participants offering food samples, Wade-Booth said, including Brown Dogs Farm, Hansen’s Dairy, Early Morning Harvest, Edgewood Locker, Farm Story Meats, Farmers Best Popcorn, Hawkeye Buffalo & Cattle Ranch, Iowa Pork Producers, La Reyna, Lola’s Fine Sauce, Queen Delphine Cuisines & Catering, Scratch Cupcakery, Shivers Farms, and Stensland Family Farms.

Beverage and wine purveyors providing samples are Ackerman Winery & Fireside Winery, Ardon Creek Vineyard & Winery, Century Farms Distillery, Eagle’s Landing Winery, George Maier Rural Heritage Museum and New Day Dairy.

Other vendors will offer a range of Iowa and ag-related products. The Grout Museum District, the Iowa Soybean Association, Living History Farms, Mathias Ham Historic Site and the University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program will have informational booths.

Speakers and demonstrations are planned. In The Kitchen featured topics include cake decorating, making sourdough bread and making a roux. Waterloo Career Center culinary students will participate. At The Bar, pairing wine with food, easy bar snacks, martinis, and three drinks anyone can make are on the menu. The Meatlocker presentations will focus on charcuterie, cooking lean meat, barbecuing tips and meat cuts, and other cooking techniques.

Volunteers are still needed to assist with the festival. Sign up online at iowaeatsfestival.com, call (319) 234-4567, or email volunteer@iowaeatsfestival.com. Volunteers receive a commemorative apron and free admission.

“Iowa Eats is a fun way to find out more about what’s happening in Iowa,” said Wade-Booth. “People are touched by agriculture every day of their lives and may not recognize it – from the food they eat, the clothes they wear, the cars they drive. Farming today is more than boots in the dirt – it is science, technology, finance, marketing and so much more,” she added.

A complete list of vendors and seminars is available at iowaeatsfestival.com.

