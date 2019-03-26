DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct prescribed burns this spring on wildlife management areas managed by the Iowa DNR’s Iowa River Wildlife Unit in Linn, Johnson, Benton, Iowa, Tama, Poweshiek, Cedar and Mahaska counties.
Areas scheduled for prescribed burns are the Iowa River Corridor in Benton, Tama and Iowa County; Spring Grove, Union Grove, Kunch, and West Salt Creek, in Tama County; Hawthorn Lake in Mahaska County; Hawkeye Wildlife Area and Red Bird in Johnson County; Mink Run in Cedar County; Chain O Lakes in Linn County; and Dudgeon Lake in Benton County.
Prescribed burns are used to improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities and reduce wildfire potential and vary in size from a few acres to several hundred acres. Areas are typically burned every one to five years.
Prescribed burns typically begin mid to late morning and are completed by late afternoon or early evening between late March and early May. Burns will be conducted on a day that meets the objectives and weather conditions defined in the burn plan. Any prescribed burns that are not able to be completed this spring will be considered for the burn schedule next fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.