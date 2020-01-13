Iowa DNR investigating hunting incident in Benton County

KEYSTONE -- On Saturday at about 12:20 p.m., a man was shot in the leg while pursuing a coyote across a field near Keystone, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Brian McManemy, 41, of Blairstown, was a passenger in a pickup truck while coyote hunting, when one of the firearms in the vehicle discharged and struck him in the left leg. He was transported to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened in Benton County, just north of Highway 30 at 13th Avenue, southwest of Keystone in a field.

This incident remains under investigation by the DNR. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

