Iowa DNR investigating hunting incident in Benton County

KEYSTONE -- On Saturday at about 12:20 p.m., a man was shot in the leg while pursuing a coyote across a field near Keystone, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Brian McManemy, 41, of Blairstown, was a passenger in a pickup truck while coyote hunting, when one of the firearms in the vehicle discharged and struck him in the left leg. He was transported to a Cedar Rapids hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The incident happened in Benton County, just north of Highway 30 at 13th Avenue, southwest of Keystone in a field.
This incident remains under investigation by the DNR. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.
