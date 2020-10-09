 Skip to main content
Iowa Democratic Party brings 'Early Vote Express' to UNI Saturday
A photo of the Early Vote Express bus that will travel the state promoting the importance of voting early and voting for Democrats, provided by the Iowa Democratic Party.

CEDAR FALLS -- State Democrats are hoping to kickstart early voting with a stop at the University of Northern Iowa this weekend.

The "Early Vote Express," a colorful bus distributing voter education materials, will be stopping at the UNI-Dome at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, the Iowa Democratic Party announced Friday.

Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, who is running unopposed in District 62, will be on hand during the event.

It's part of a multi-city tour that began Friday in Des Moines, the party noted.

"The Early Vote Express will make stops at college campuses, libraries and other satellite voting locations throughout the state to distribute voter education materials and discuss the importance of electing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Theresa Greenfield and Democrats up and down the ballot this fall," the IDP said in their announcement.

Early voting began Oct. 5 and runs through Election Day, Nov. 3.

