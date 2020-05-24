Iowa death toll to virus climbs; Black Hawk County has one additional death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES - On Sunday, the state of Iowa has been notified of 263 additional positive cases for a total of 17,213 positive cases.

There have been additional 2,841 negative tests for a total of 110,358 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The positivity rate for this report is 8.4%.

An additional five COVID related deaths were confirmed for a total of 453 deaths. The dates of these confirmed COVID related deaths were from May 19 to May 23. There are 363 Iowans currently hospitalized. 9,216 Iowans have recovered (53.5%).

The Black Hawk County Health Department updated its number Sunday, adding one new death, making 38 people who have succumbed to the virus. The total of 1,910 have tested positive in Black Hawk County.

Planned maintenance was successful and normal processes on Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov have resumed.