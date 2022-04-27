Iowa counties ranked in terms of health by University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute

MADISON, Wis. – Newly released rankings on the health of people in each county in the United States has Black Hawk and Bremer counties on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The rankings, put together by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute using new data, are meant to help people “understand what influences how long and how well we live.”

Black Hawk County is ranked 78th in health outcomes in Iowa and and 72nd in health factors, respectively, out of 99 counties. Bremer is eighth best in health outcomes and sixth in health factors.

Outcomes refers to the current overall health. They reflect the physical and mental well-being of residents through measures representing the length and quality of life typically experienced in the community.

Factors such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods and the percent of children living in poverty all impact the future health of communities. The four health factor areas in the model include health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.

The County Health Rankings and Roadmaps brings data, evidence, guidance, and stories to diverse leaders and residents so people and communities can be healthier. The health institute created it for communities across the nation with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

“Working together, we can transform public goods such as affordable and accessible child care, quality public schools, and jobs that treat people with the dignity they deserve and the wages that will support their families,” said Marjory Givens, co-director of the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, in a press release. “This would not only ensure a just recovery from the pandemic for families and communities today but greater economic security, better health and well-being for generations to come.”

The “Take Action to Improve Health” section of the website helps communities find tools and guidance to take action, select evidence-informed strategies, and make lasting changes.

Its website can be found at: www.countyhealthrankings.org.

