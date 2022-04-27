Iowa counties ranked in terms of health by University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute

MADISON, Wis. – Newly released rankings on the health of people in each county in the United States has Black Hawk and Bremer counties on opposite ends of the spectrum.
The rankings, put together by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute using new data, are meant to help people “understand what influences how long and how well we live.”
Black Hawk County is ranked 78th in health outcomes in Iowa and and 72nd in health factors, respectively, out of 99 counties. Bremer is eighth best in health outcomes and sixth in health factors.
Outcomes refers to the current overall health. They reflect the physical and mental well-being of residents through measures representing the length and quality of life typically experienced in the community.
Factors such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods and the percent of children living in poverty all impact the future health of communities. The four health factor areas in the model include health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.
The County Health Rankings and Roadmaps brings data, evidence, guidance, and stories to diverse leaders and residents so people and communities can be healthier. The health institute created it for communities across the nation with funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
“Working together, we can transform public goods such as affordable and accessible child care, quality public schools, and jobs that treat people with the dignity they deserve and the wages that will support their families,” said Marjory Givens, co-director of the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, in a press release. “This would not only ensure a just recovery from the pandemic for families and communities today but greater economic security, better health and well-being for generations to come.”
The “Take Action to Improve Health” section of the website helps communities find tools and guidance to take action, select evidence-informed strategies, and make lasting changes.
The Cedar Rapids Ultimate Super Heroes made an appearance at RodCon 2022 and were collecting donations for the Cedar Bend Humane Society in honor of the late Betty White’s love for animals.
Natalie Lawrence, a UNI student dressed as character Lucy from 'Fairy Tail,' poses for a fun action photo with Ben Paper, of Conrad, who depicted Inosuke from Demon Slayer.
Pokemon was the focus of one craft table at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Susie Nemeth-Wold, Jill Kitch, Brent Kitch and Andrea Eilders.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Mama Mage gives a reading at RodCon 2022.
Kids had nearly a dozen craft tables at their disposal Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
'Teriyaki Weasel' was selling video game, anime and animal themed prints, keychains, stickers, plush dolls and other apparel Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
The Streng brothers from Cedar Rapids came dressed as Luigi, Spider-Man and Hulk. Pictured, from left, are: Atticus, 7, Ulysses, 6, and Achilles, 4.
Some attendees played Dungeons and Dragons at RodCon 2022.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022. Pictured, from left, are: Mason Post, Corbin Post and Jon Post.
Participants in the Kids Costume Contest pose for a photo. Pictured, from left, are: Bethany Berryman, 12, of Evansdale; Wyatt Brummer, 12, of Cedar Falls; Wilbur Warneka, 13, of Aplington; Angelina Steinmeyer, 15, of Holland; Julia Logue, 14, of Adell; Evan McCammon, 11, of Cedar Falls; and Sidney Miller-Prouty, 11, of Cedar Falls.
Video games were one of many offerings at RodCon 2022.
Some 50 stands dotted the inside of Rod Library at RodCon 2022.
RodCon attendees dressed as Spider-Man recreate a familiar scene from the movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'
'King's Carvings' was one of a few dozen vendors that had a table set up Saturday morning and afternoon at RodCon.
Attendees dressed as various characters at RodCon 2022.
