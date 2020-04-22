Iowa coronavirus deaths up to 90

DES MOINES -- Forty-five of Iowa's 90 deaths from coronavirus have been residents of long-term care facilities, the governor said Wednesday, as another outbreak in a Poweshiek County nursing home brings the number of outbreaks at those facilities to 11.
Black Hawk County tallied one additional death for a total of four deaths and 379 cases, while Tama County also added one death for a total of 225 cases and seven deaths.
Black Hawk County's deaths haven't included anyone older than 81, according to state health officials, and county officials have pointed to Tyson Fresh Meats as the only outbreak in the county, responsible for at least 40% of the county's total caseload and at least one death.
Iowa tallied 107 new positive cases Wednesday for a total of 3,748 cases in 84 of the state's 99 counties. It also added seven new deaths for a total of 90.
The state said 1,428 of those people have recovered, for a recovery rate of 38%. But 92 Iowans were currently in intensive care units and 57 of those were on ventilators statewide.
A state "strike team" was being deployed to Tama County to specifically test employees of long-term care facilities on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced.
Tama County is in the midst of two outbreaks -- one at Premiere Estates of Toledo, a long-term care facility, and one at Iowa Premium, a National Beef meatpacking plant that remained closed as of Wednesday. Of the deaths, five have been elderly adults over the age of 81, and two have been middle-aged adults between 41 and 60.
The testing site opens at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Toledo Juvenile Home, 701 South Church St., and will also be open Thursday, but is for long-term care employees only, health officials said. It is not a TestIowa drive-thru site, though the state plans to also open one of those in Tama County soon.
"We anticipate testing more than 200 staff," in Tama County, said Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter. She added the testing will include both diagnostic as well as serology testing, which can test if someone has previously had the virus.
"We think the virus has been spreading in our communities now for a couple of months," said Reisetter.
Allamakee County added one case Wednesday for a total of 45 cases and three deaths. Bremer County added one case for a total of 33 cases. Winneshiek County added one case for a total of eight cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.