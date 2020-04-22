Iowa coronavirus deaths up to 90

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES -- Forty-five of Iowa's 90 deaths from coronavirus have been residents of long-term care facilities, the governor said Wednesday, as another outbreak in a Poweshiek County nursing home brings the number of outbreaks at those facilities to 11.

Black Hawk County tallied one additional death for a total of four deaths and 379 cases, while Tama County also added one death for a total of 225 cases and seven deaths.

Black Hawk County's deaths haven't included anyone older than 81, according to state health officials, and county officials have pointed to Tyson Fresh Meats as the only outbreak in the county, responsible for at least 40% of the county's total caseload and at least one death.

Iowa tallied 107 new positive cases Wednesday for a total of 3,748 cases in 84 of the state's 99 counties. It also added seven new deaths for a total of 90.

The state said 1,428 of those people have recovered, for a recovery rate of 38%. But 92 Iowans were currently in intensive care units and 57 of those were on ventilators statewide.

A state "strike team" was being deployed to Tama County to specifically test employees of long-term care facilities on Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced.