INDIANOLA – On Friday at around 3:15 p.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call came of two people that had gone through the ice at Summerset State Park and were yelling for help.
When Warren County Sheriff's deputies, Indianola Fire and Rescue and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer responded to the scene they witnessed that Ryan Nesselroad, of Carlisle, had fallen through the ice, approximately 40 yards from the shore.
A second man, Gary Anderson, of Venice, Fla., had also fallen through the ice while attempting to rescue Nesselroad. Rescue crews used throw bags to rescue Anderson and pull him to shore. Nesselroad was farther out in the lake and was rescued by Indianola Fire and Rescue teams and was suffering from hypothermia.
Both men were transported to a Des Moines area hospital to be treated.
The Iowa DNR reminds everyone to beware of ice conditions and depth. Obey all posted signs and any warning flags around lakes. Due to the recent unseasonably warm weather, it is best to avoid going onto lakes and small ponds, especially around the edges where the ice is likely very thin.
Safety Tips on the Ice
- There is no such thing as 100% safe ice.
- New ice is usually stronger than old ice.
- Ice fishing is a social activity, don’t go out alone. If the worst should happen, someone would be there to call for help or to rescue.
- There could be pockets of thin ice or places where ice recently formed, so check ice thickness as you go out.
- Avoid off-colored snow or ice. It is usually a sign of weakness.
- The insulating effect of snow slows down the freezing process.
- Safety items in the bucket: Ice picks, about 50 feet of rope and a throwable floatation seat cushion for use in case of rescue.
