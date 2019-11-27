WATERLOO — Chef Greg Millsap has won awards for the sandwiches he sells from an Iowa City pedestrian mall food cart.
Now Waterloo residents can take a bite out of the action as Millsap brings his business to downtown Waterloo as one of several pop-up shops set up in vacant storefronts during the holiday shopping season.
Banh Mi Amore is serving Millsap’s spin on the traditional Vietnamese sandwich Fridays and Saturdays from a temporary location at the former CU and Bryan’s on 4th restaurant at 320 E. Fourth St.
“My banh mi is a lot different than others,” he said. “It’s not a traditional banh mi that uses pate and things like that.”
Millsap won the People’s Choice Award during the 2018 Downtown Iowa City Top Chef event for his banh mi that features chicken or pork belly with sweet chili sauce, pickled vegetables and fresh cucumber, jalapeno peppers and cilantro. It’s served on garlic bread with a Sriracha aioli.
The former John Deere employee started his business in Davenport before moving to Iowa City in 2016. He saw the pop-up shop opportunity in Waterloo as a way to expand his reach.
Banh Mi Amore, which also serves a few other rotating menu items, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 21.
Main Street Waterloo is hosting the pop-up shops for the third straight year as a way to use some available space to supplement other downtown shopping options.
Jessica Rucker, the organization’s executive director, said it also gives up-and-coming businesses a chance to move out of the basement or garage and kick the tires.
“This let’s them see if they’re ready for a brick-and-mortar location,” she said. “We’ve got a few businesses that we’re really excited about this year who could potentially sign a lease after this.”
Epic Finds, currently located on the corner of West Fourth and Jefferson streets, is a success story from the inaugural 2017 pop-up store event, she noted.
The pop-up vendors are expected to be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday, but many are open longer hours. The vendors are hoping for more traffic during this week’s Small Business Saturday, an event the day after Black Friday designed to encourage shoppers to visit locally owned businesses.
“Sixty-seven cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community,” Rucker said.
Meyer’s Nursery will set up this Saturday only in Newton’s Park at East Fourth and Sycamore streets. The nursery will be showcasing fresh Christmas trees, wreaths and garland.
Other pop-up vendors this year include:
- Cheryl’s Paparazzi Glam, 627 Sycamore St., which offers trendy accessories for women.
- Farmers Market Pop-Up, 512 Mulberry St., which includes four of the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market vendors providing customer jewelry, wood crafts, baked goods, fall vegetables and more.
- One of a Kind Design by K&M, 615 Sycamore St., which offers upcycled, reinvented, original designs by Kelly and Monica.
- Primitive Peddler, 204 E. Fourth St., offering antiques and unique home decor.
- She’ll Rock Collective, 211 E. Fourth St., selling paintings, candles, purses, clothing, pottery, furniture and specialty items from local artists.
This Saturday is also the annual Main Street Waterloo Winter Wonder Loo from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Black’s Building and Newton’s Park. Activities for kids and adults include a visit from Santa at 3:30 p.m. and tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
