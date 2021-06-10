Iowa casinos heading for record revenues

Ohorilko said current year numbers are up about 7 percent compared to fiscal 2019 with a month yet to go, with several properties posting drastically higher, record numbers.

“That’s a very encouraging trend,” said Wes Ehrecke of the Iowa Gaming Association, an umbrella group for the state-licensed casinos, in discussing this year’s financial rebound. “We’re quickly getting back to normal.”

Admissions began to rebound in May, but year-to-date numbers still are down significantly, with 14,914,973 patrons going through casino turnstiles.

State tax receipts from the increased gambling activity stayed strong in May at more than $32.5 million, bringing the fiscal-year-to-date total to nearly $286 million.

Sports betting, an activity that became legal in Iowa in August 2019, continued to see strong activity in May, with wagering again topping $100 million, Ohorilko said. The numbers dropped from the peaks in January, February and March — heavy sports betting months — as industry experts expected.

“There is no avoiding a summer slowdown, but Iowa’s sportsbooks are in a remarkably better position than this time last year when there was still so much uncertainty,” said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIA.com.