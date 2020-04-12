Iowa businesses donate much-needed PPE

Even the state’s veterinarians, who are by and large still working to keep pets and livestock healthy, are able to donate excess PPE since elective procedures are being put off, said Randy Wheeler with the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association.

Ventilators from some practices — or machines that can be retrofitted to become ventilators — are being donated locally by veterinarians to hospitals.

“I keep emphasizing we’re all in this together, and it’s a one-health thing,” Wheeler said.

None of the trade groups were keeping track of how many donations were coming in, nor where they were going, as each county emergency management agency or individual hospitals seemed to be taking receipt directly.

But as cases multiply in Black Hawk County, the need for PPE is still not being met at long-term care facilities or hospitals.

Care Initiatives, which owns four long-term care facilities and a hospice, is doing OK with its supply, but “we could always use a little more,” said Jason Bridie, the director of marketing.

For others, the need is more acute.