Mitchell County crash
injures Minnesotan
LITLE CEDAR — A Minnesota man was injured when the driver of a car he was in lost apparently lost control and went into the Little Cedar River in Mitchell County Saturday.
Tyler Kiefer, 23, Rochester, Minn., was a passenger in a Chevy Impala driven by Dylan Henaman, 23, McIntire, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.
Henaman was eastbound on 430th Street near Quail Avenue at 5:14 p.m. northeast of the town of Little Cedar when he lost control of the car while attempting to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed, the report stated.
The car entered the north ditch and came to rest on its roof in the river, according to the report.
2 unhurt as plane
crashes in cornfield
MARION (AP) — Authorities say a two people were not injured when their plane went down in a cornfield in eastern Iowa’s Linn County.
Deputies were sent to the area Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that the plane was down about a mile east of Iowa Highway 13, around a mile south of the Marion Airport. They couldn’t find the plane.
A drone was used to spot the aircraft Sunday.
Authorities say pilot Bonnie Roth and student pilot Steph Draher were not hurt.
Jackson County jail
bond issue fails again
MAQUOKETA (AP) — Officials in one eastern Iowa county are regrouping after a voters rejected a jail bond issue for a second time.
Jackson County voters didn’t approve a $6.5 bond issue to build a 50-bed jail this month. The result is similar to an August 2018 vote.
Sheriff Russ Kettmann said the main concern he heard about the proposed jail related to its price and location.
The county must do something because the current jail, built in 1972, has a number of problems. State authorities have said the facility could be shut down.
If the jail shut down without a replacement, the county estimates it could cost $987,000 a year to transport inmates to and from other jails.
