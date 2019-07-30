Woman pleads guilty
to theft from mom
DUBUQUE (AP) — A Dubuque woman accused of stealing from her elderly mother has pleaded guilty.
Susan Shea, 55, pleaded guilty to felony abuse of a dependent adult. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Court documents say Shea had been the caretaker for her mother when authorities began investigating reports of elder abuse. One document says investigators estimate that around $140,000 or more had been taken from Shea’s mother from December 2016 through January 2018.
Day care license
pulled after death
You have free articles remaining.
INDIANOLA (AP) — An Iowa child care provider left a 1-year-old alone for nearly two hours in a portable crib in a downstairs furnace room before discovering the child was cold to the touch.
The Department of Human Services revoked the license of provider Jenna Dale, of Indianola, last week, following the death in April of Nash Bloem. He strangled on a teething neckless he was wearing, despite federal warnings such devices shouldn’t be used for infants.
A complaint from the department said Dale had previously been warned about child hazards in the home’s furnace/laundry room. The complaint says Dale placed the child in the area because he was “socially different” and needed to be away from other children.
Dale cried when approached by a reporter and said “Now is not a good time.” Additional attempts to speak to her weren’t successful.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.