OSKALOOSA (AP) — An 11-year-old Oskaloosa boy who wanted racing stickers to cover his casket has died.
Michael Sytsma of Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa said Caleb Hammond died Monday. He declined to say where.
Caleb's stepmother, Kaylee Hammond, posted a photo of the boy on her Facebook page and said in a post Saturday he had taken a turn for the worse Friday.
His family brought him home to Oskaloosa, about 55 miles southeast of Des Moines, after determining the painful leukemia treatments he'd been undergoing at a Des Moines hospital weren't working and other options offered little hope.
Race drivers and others answered his call for the stickers, and he was even given a chance to drive a race car at a local track, under the guidance of a 12-year-old racer.
