Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show returns to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Outdoor enthusiasts get ready, because an annual sports show is returning to the Cedar Valley.

The Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show will be held over three days at the UNI-Dome with everything from fishing boats to hot tubs to hunting gear from more than 50 exhibitors.

On Friday, it will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, the event goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show is the area’s largest indoor display of boats, RVs and ATVs. There will also be 50% off hot tubs at the show. The longtime show takes place every year with the exception of 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Along with products, the show provides a lineup of seminars from experts. Some seminars include tactics for catching walleyes, tracking fish, what nets and rods to use and question and answers with pros.

TV and fishing greats James Lindner and Jeremy Smith will also answer questions on how to improve fishing skills.

On Saturday, the first 50 children at the event will receive a free fishing pole as well as experience the casting tank and a youth fishing workshop.

There is also a chance to win a Yeti door prize.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of the show. Children 12 and younger receive free admission as do veterans with proof of a military ID.

