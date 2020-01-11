Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show opens Friday. Here's the schedule

CEDAR FALLS -- It's showtime for Cedar Valley outdoor enthusiasts.

The 32nd annual Iowa Boat, RV and Vacation Show begins its three-day run Friday inside the UNI-Dome with everything from boats and recreational vehicles to accessories, fishing and hunting gear, golf cars and the opportunity to book getaways and vacations.

Boat displays include pontoons, tritoons, fishing rigs, runabouts, deck boats, personal watercraft and kayaks. Marine accessories include docks and lifts, boat covers, motors, water toys and maintenance options.

The UNI-Dome floor will also feature new and close-out campers, fifth-wheels, travel trailers and motorhomes, as well as tow vehicles and accessories.

For those interested in booking a charter fishing outing, a trip to a resort or a family vacation, dozens of exhibitors will be on hand.

The show also features a lineup of seminars from leading experts. Outdoor Bound TV captain Lee Haasch will offer tips for trolling success on Lake Michigan. Ken Poludnianyk will be on hand to share his expertise in fishing lead-core line for walleyes.