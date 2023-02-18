WATERLOO – The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum was the site for the premiere of a new PBS documentary chronicling the history of the legendary battleship the USS Iowa before its official airing.

The film "USS Iowa" will air on statewide Iowa PBS at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Additionally, "USS Iowa" will screen from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum in Johnston.

The hour-long documentary dives into the ship’s two generations of service, from World War II to the Cold War and the April 19, 1989, turret explosion that killed 47 crewmen. It details efforts to preserve the USS Iowa as a museum in southern California. Two screenings were held on both floors of the museum, and the event was overbooked due to high interest.

“Having the documentary premiere at the Grout Museum and the Five Sullivan Brothers Museum, it just made sense,” said Rob Hilbert, president of the Iowa PBS Foundation. “And as a Waterloo kid myself, this is just a wonderful homecoming, and it’s a great place to show.”

The documentary was produced and directed by Patrick Boberg and included interviews with historians of the ship and its veterans. Vernie Hart, who served on the Iowa from 1983 to 1986 and was originally from Bondurant, was one of the veterans at the screening who was interviewed for the documentary.

Speaking after the screening, he said it brought back memories of his time on the Iowa and of the 47 who died in the 1989 explosion, some of whom were his friends. He expressed gratitude for having served on a ship that bore the name of his home.

“If you’re from Iowa, it’s something to be proud of,” Hart said.

However, the documentary brought back memories even for those who never served on board. One viewer was Ed Cahill, who served alongside the Iowa during the Korean War. From the decks of the USS Montrose, he and his shipmates watched in awe as the Iowa’s 16-inch guns bombarded the shoreline.

“When they were pounding that, it was surprising, and they showed us how many feet that would go [back] every time they hit it and bounced off,” Cahill said. "There were so many things that were going on at that time, we just had to sit there, take it in and think about it.”

David Canfield, vice president and chief information officer for the Battleship USS Iowa Museum, was another veteran present both on screen and in person. Describing the battleship as the flagship of the state, he expressed how important it was that the vessel he served on had done its namesake proud.

“It’s really special to us, and I speak to it from two perspectives,” Canfield said. “One is I’m on the executive team at the museum, and one is I’m a veteran, so both of those come together in the fact of serving aboard Iowa is incredibly moving.”

