Iowa Bankers Association raises $40,000 for Food Bank of Iowa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON — The Iowa Bankers Association announced that with the help of its member banks and industry partners it has raised $40,000 for Food Bank of Iowa. The money will provide nearly 160,000 meals to help feed the increasing number of Iowa children, families and seniors who are struggling with hunger as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The IBA launched the food drive earlier this month, asking its member banks, employees and industry partners to join the effort. In addition to the many individual contributions, SHAZAM, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and the IBA all provided significant contributions.

In 2019, Food Bank of Iowa distributed about 1.5 million pounds of food each month to more than 625 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and other partner agencies across their service area. Now it’s working to fill orders for their partners more than twice their normal size, along with creating new mobile distributions to meet the need in various communities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0