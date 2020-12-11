Investigation continues into fatal fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a Monday night fire that took the life of a Waterloo woman and sent her housemates to the hospital.

Relatives identified the deceased as Marquita Jolliff. An autopsy to determine the official cause of death is scheduled for Friday at the Iowa State Medical Examiner facility in Ankeny.

Waterloo firefighters pulled Jolliff and two children from inside the two-story brick townhouse at 418 Sunnyside Ave. in the middle of the night.

Two others — a woman and a child — were rescued from a porch roof where they had fled through a window, and another woman and her 7-year-old son jumped from a second-story bedroom window to the ground before firefighters arrived.

The official cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Fire officials said the blaze appears to have started in the first-floor living room while all of the residents were upstairs asleep. The fire burned through a couch but was contained to the room. The rest of the home had heavy smoke damage.

This is the first fatal fire in Waterloo this year.