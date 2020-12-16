 Skip to main content
Investigation continues in bus shop blast that injured four
breaking top story

Investigation continues in bus shop blast that injured four

Texas St. fire 13

A fire and apparent explosion occurred Monday in Waterloo at School Bus Sales, 4537 Texas St.

 Andrew Wind

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate a Monday afternoon blast at a school bus shop that sent four people to the hospital.

The Waterloo Fire Rescue fire marshal has talked with the injured and other witnesses to the explosion, but an official cause hasn’t been determined, Fire Chief Pat Treloar said Tuesday.

He said employees at School Bus Sales, 4537 Texas St., were working on a propane-fueled bus inside the shop shortly before 1 p.m. when something happened, and an explosion and fire followed.

The blast knocked out part of a sheet metal wall.

The four injured were taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t available.



PHOTOS: Texas Street fire, explosion Dec. 14, 2020

