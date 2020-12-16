Investigation continues in bus shop blast that injured four

WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate a Monday afternoon blast at a school bus shop that sent four people to the hospital.

The Waterloo Fire Rescue fire marshal has talked with the injured and other witnesses to the explosion, but an official cause hasn’t been determined, Fire Chief Pat Treloar said Tuesday.

He said employees at School Bus Sales, 4537 Texas St., were working on a propane-fueled bus inside the shop shortly before 1 p.m. when something happened, and an explosion and fire followed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The blast knocked out part of a sheet metal wall.

The four injured were taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t available.







PHOTOS: Texas Street fire, explosion Dec. 14, 2020

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.