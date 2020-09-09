Investigation continues after woman hit by vehicle

WATERLOO – Waterloo police continue to investigate a weekend crash that sent woman to an Iowa City hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police and paramedics found Katline Woods, 28, in an alley in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Saturday after being sent to the area of a disturbance. Police said the Woods had been hit by a vehicle while she was on foot following an argument with another woman.
She was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.
According to a GoFundMe page, Woods has undergone three surgeries and was placed in a medically-induced coma. She suffered broken ribs, eye socket and collar bone and a lacerated liver, according to the post.
Police said they have identified the driver and talked with a number of witnesses but have not filed any charges in the case.
