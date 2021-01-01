Introspective, moody 'Night Sounds' at Hearst Center embraces winter

CEDAR FALLS — It was the longest day of the year, and the first day of winter.
When the winter solstice arrived at 6:02 a.m. CST on Dec. 21, it signaled the arrival of more daylight, even as winter deepens in the Northern Hemisphere. The days are growing longer – minute by minute.
“It starts slowly at first and then picks up pace as we head toward March and spring,” said Siobahn Morgan, professor of earth sciences at the University of Northern Iowa. “It has to do with the way the Earth is tilted on its axis.” Winter solstice happens when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far away from the sun as possible, and the sun is at its lowest point in the sky.
Winter solstice also signaled the opening of a new exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts. “The Night Sound” features cool, quiet, moody and introspective paintings, prints and sculptures from the permanent collection.
“These pieces all seem to embrace winter, although they may not be related to the season itself,” said Heather Skeens, Hearst Center cultural programs supervisor. “With the pandemic, we decided to work with our permanent collection to create an interesting exhibit. All of these pieces have a restrained palette that seems to suit winter.”
The exhibit continues through Jan. 31.
Skeens said music plays continuously in the exhibit space throughout the day to evoke warmth – “and it just seems to fit with these works and invites people to linger and study the pieces.”
Visitors must be masked and are asked to maintain physical distance.
Emily Drennan, who curated the exhibit, was inspired by “The Night Sound,” a unique piece by Ukranian-American sculptor Louise Nevelson that features embossed lead mounted on paper. Nevelson is known for creating monochromatic, large-scale wooden pieces and outdoor sculptures.
A small intaglio, “Suenos,” by Salvador Dali is displayed, as well as a 1965 etching, “The Search” by Swiss sculptor and printmaker Alberto Giaometti; “Arctic Night,” a mixed intaglio by Hungarian-American painter and printmaker Gabor Peterdi, “The Miner,” by American painter Gregorio Prestopina; Victor Ekootak, ‘The Break of a Family’; and a pit-fired ceramic sculpture by Lori Bonz.
Also displayed are a silver print monochromatic piece by photographer Thomas L, McCartney; Robert Stackhouse’s “Diviners” aquatint and dry point; a lithograph by Johnny Friedlander; “Santa Fe Indian No. 2” color lithograph by Fritz Scholder; R. Verlin Cassill “Garden at Night”; and works by German artist Kathe Kollwitz and Blair Benz.
Works by local artists represented in the permanent collection are featured, including Cedar Falls sculptor Nina Ward’s ice wagon sculpture; photography by William Witt;a print by the late Ron Streed, who taught in Cedar Falls schools as well as international art schools; pieces by well-known late painter/printmaker John Page, who taught at UNI for 33 years; and the late David Delafield’s 1991 serigraph “Bob’s Barn 80th Winter” and “Iowa House” snow scene. Delafield taught art at UNI for 32 years.
Artist James Ross Reed, one of four artists participating in the Red House Studio Visiting Artist program, created the opening graphic for the show. “He used the negative spaces from the artworks on display as inspiration and to create his own large-scale wall graphic that adds energy to the whole installation,” Skeens said.
In one area of the exhibit, an empty frame hangs on the wall with its print laid flat as an appeal for donations to help restore and reframe the piece.