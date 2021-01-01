Introspective, moody 'Night Sounds' at Hearst Center embraces winter

CEDAR FALLS — It was the longest day of the year, and the first day of winter.

When the winter solstice arrived at 6:02 a.m. CST on Dec. 21, it signaled the arrival of more daylight, even as winter deepens in the Northern Hemisphere. The days are growing longer – minute by minute.

“It starts slowly at first and then picks up pace as we head toward March and spring,” said Siobahn Morgan, professor of earth sciences at the University of Northern Iowa. “It has to do with the way the Earth is tilted on its axis.” Winter solstice happens when the Northern Hemisphere is tilted as far away from the sun as possible, and the sun is at its lowest point in the sky.

Winter solstice also signaled the opening of a new exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts. “The Night Sound” features cool, quiet, moody and introspective paintings, prints and sculptures from the permanent collection.

“These pieces all seem to embrace winter, although they may not be related to the season itself,” said Heather Skeens, Hearst Center cultural programs supervisor. “With the pandemic, we decided to work with our permanent collection to create an interesting exhibit. All of these pieces have a restrained palette that seems to suit winter.”

The exhibit continues through Jan. 31.