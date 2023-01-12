Intimate McElroy Theatre makes effective setting for Black Hawk Children's 'The Pinballs'

WATERLOO — Three children are bounced from one foster home to the next – like a pinball from bumper to bumper – in the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production of “The Pinballs,” opening Friday.

Based on the award-winning novel by Betsy Byars, the play will be performed in the intimate McElroy Theatre at the WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St. The audience will be seated on three sides of the actors in the black box theater, which is exciting for Director Sam Cota.

“As soon as I read the show, I knew I wanted it to be performed in the smaller theater because of the context of the script. The audience is going to be able to feel for the characters, to feel their connection, more than they would in a big theater,” said Cota, a local veteran performer making her directorial debut.

She graduated with a theater degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, and worked with Sturgis Youth Theatre for five years. She also teaches classes at Black Hawk Children’s Theatre.

Cota has enjoyed the challenge of teaching her five-member cast to “play equally to audience on all three sides. I think the audience will see that these kids all have different back stories, but equally bad stories, and see them begin to bind together. It makes them stronger. Even though their stories are all different, they’re all in the same situation. It’s the human experience to find connections.”

Playwright Aurand Harris adapted the novel for stage.

Cast members are Maddison Younger as Carlie, a streetwise victim of child abuse; Gabriel Vernoy as Harvey, whose legs were broken when his drunken father ran over him with a car; Jackson Deeds as Thomas J, who was abandoned as a baby; Tara Soesbe as Mrs. Mason, the sympathetic foster home parent; and Jordan Vernoy, Harvey’s dad.

In the story, Carlie, the oldest foster child, urges the other kids to “do something for ourselves.” On her journey, she comes to care for Harvey and Thomas J and the “pinballs” finally come together in the touching and funny story.

There’s a simplicity about the smaller theater setting that heightens emotions, said Anita Ross, executive director at Waterloo Community Playhouse and former BHCT artistic director. Ross directed “The Pinballs” at BHCT nearly 14 years ago.

“I fell in love with the story, and it’s still so relevant now. We look for quality literature that will stretch our actors. This show is perfect for the small theater. This show looks at ‘what is a family?’ and how people come together and value and support each other,” Ross explained.

Impressed by Cota’s acting and teaching skills, Ross thought the next logical step was to offer Cota the opportunity to direct.

Working in a smaller format means “there is no hiding. The actors are right out in the middle with audience on three sides, so it’s all out there. It’s a great experience for an actor because it requires a different kind of stage awareness. You have to be cognizant of the audience being so close, and how you line up with another actor and speaking clearly because they won’t be wearing mikes,” Ross said.

Cota is flattered by the trust Ross has placed in her.

“She has full trust in all of us who teach for her. She allows us to be creative, and that trust has made me grow as an artist. Directing a show was my next step,” Cota said.

Her goal, she added, is “finding moments for each actor to shine, giving the entire story equal love.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Jan. 21. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children online at www.wcpbhct.org, by calling (319) 291-4494 or at the box office. The 7 p.m. Jan. 20 performance is “pay what you can” night.

