Intersection of Third and Main streets in Cedar Falls to close

CEDAR FALLS — Contractors will begin work Monday on the sanitary sewer main crossing at the intersection of Main and Third streets downtown.

Only the initial stage of this work will be performed, so a full intersection closure will be in effect for two to three days. City officials ask people to observe road closure signage and refrain from entering the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street.

To receive road closure notices by e-mail, go online to cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for Downtown Streetscape and Reconstruction.

Any questions or concerns during the course of construction can be directed to the Cedar Falls engineering division at (319) 268-5161.

