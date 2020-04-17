Intersection of Third and Main streets in Cedar Falls to close

CEDAR FALLS — Contractors will begin work Monday on the sanitary sewer main crossing at the intersection of Main and Third streets downtown.
Only the initial stage of this work will be performed, so a full intersection closure will be in effect for two to three days. City officials ask people to observe road closure signage and refrain from entering the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street.
To receive road closure notices by e-mail, go online to cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for Downtown Streetscape and Reconstruction.
Any questions or concerns during the course of construction can be directed to the Cedar Falls engineering division at (319) 268-5161.
Notable local quotes on the COVID-19 pandemic
Sharon Duclos
“You gotta know, that 62 is what we know. But understand, there are a lot of people outside of that that we haven’t tested. ... I just don’t want people to have that false sense of security, ‘Oh, we only have this many.’”
The actual number of cases could be five to seven times higher than the official count, said People’s Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos.
Duclos noted only people meeting the state’s “need to test” guidelines have been tested due to insufficient testing kits and efforts to protect a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment.
Peggy Huppert quote
“People are grieving. This has never, never happened before in our lifetimes. 9/11 is the other seminal moment that people talk about as affecting all of us in different ways. But we could still gather. We could still go to church, go to the mall, have get-togethers, go grocery shopping. That sense of normalcy in our everyday lives pretty much stayed the same. We can’t do that with this. We cannot underestimate the power of that change on our collective mental health.”
-- Peggy Huppert, executive director, Iowa National Alliance on Mental Illness
Tony Thompson
“Right now, we are in the middle of what those of us who have deployed in the military call ‘the suck.’ Welcome to ‘the suck,’” he said. “But we need you to buckle down.”
-- Black Hawk County Sheriff Thompson, a 21-year military veteran, said he understood social distancing measures are “frustrating,” but it is important to soldier on.
Chris Schwartz
“If you’ve been traveling you need to stay home. That is how we flatten this curve. It takes one bad apple to ruin the bunch. There’s some bad apples here that are not doing what they need to be doing.”
– Chris Schwarz, Black Hawk County Supervisor
Amanda Schara
“I think there will be a PTSD sort of response. Lives are going to be very different after this.”
– Amanda Schara, UnityPoint Health licensed mental health counselor, on the mental health toll the COVID-19 pandemic will have on health care and other front line workers
Quote of the Week
“It’s like we’re in the middle of a hurdle race. Just when you get over one hurdle, you have another one in front of you and you have to keep going over these hurdles until you get to the finish line."
-- Jean Berger, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union executive director, on planning high school sports in the middle of a pandemic.
Quote of the Week
Seriously. Stay home. Stop spreading this. You are putting me and people like me at a much increased risk. We are not expendable."
-- Laura Adams on coronavirus risk to her and other residents with disabilities.
Quote of the Week
"This is exactly what we were trained to do. When it gets tough, you gotta get going."
-- Dr. Alex Ulfers, a Cedar Falls native working at a hospital in Queens, N.Y., considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
Quote of the Week
"That unsettling feeling that you feel is normal, so just realize that. And this, too, shall pass."
-- Dr. Sharon Duclos, medical director at Peoples Clinic in Waterloo, during a press conference on the coronavirus threat.
Quote of the Week
"A few hours ago we were making travel plans, and now what are you supposed to do in the next hour, tomorrow, the next three weeks? What do you tell them? I don't know."
-- University of Northern Iowa head wrestling coach Doug Schwab, upon learning the NCAA would cancel all sports due to the fear of the spread of the coronavirus.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.