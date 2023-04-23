Auto loan rates are directly correlated to the funds rate. As long as the federal interest rate continues to go up, auto finance rates will go up along with it.
In the short term, borrowers can expect to see – or may already be seeing – an increase as a result of the latest Fed rate hike. The same can be said for whenever the next interest rate hike comes. That means that the average auto loan rates for new cars could very likely exceed 7% by the end of 2023, with other types of loans seeing similar increases. The last time that happened was between 2005 and 2008.
But while current rates are high in recent context, they're still historically low when compared to almost any time more than 18 years ago. Before May 2008, average auto loan rates were only lower than the current rate for a span of nearly two years between 2003 and 2005.
When will auto loan rates come down?
There are other factors that influence auto financing rates, but the federal funds rate has the biggest impact by far. Just as it's reasonable to expect APRs to go up along with the funds rate, it's also reasonable to expect it to go down with it when that happens. And that could be relatively soon.
While Americans will likely see another Fed rate hike this year, that could be close to the last. As mentioned previously, another hike would bring the interest rate to or beyond the stated terminal rate of 5.1%. In December of 2022, the Fed indicated that it expects the funds rate to fall to 4.1% by the end of 2024 after reaching the 5.1% mark by the end of 2023.
If that holds true and the federal interest rate begins to fall, auto loan rates should start to drop shortly after. The result could be a bit of relief for both consumers and businesses in the automotive industry.
