CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning Thursday, April 27, a contractor will begin removals at the intersection of Seerley Boulevard and Main Street as part of the Main Street reconstruction project.

This will require a full road closure for most of the construction season.

The contractor will be pouring in place a new box culvert while working around a significant communications utility line, then continuing with the water main and storm sewer ahead of the roundabout paving.

Traffic detours for Main Street will remain the same by utilizing University Avenue and West 18th Street accesses to Highway 27/58.

