Interpreters Theatre to perform "Now. Here. This."

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre will present "Now. Here. This." at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 through 5.
The show will play in the UNI Interpreters Theatre in Lang Hall 040.
Written by Susan Blackwell and Hunter Bell, “Now. Here. This.” follows the adventures of four friends in a natural history museum as they journey through their lives. Inspired by various exhibits, the foursome shares their stories about middle school, friendship, hoarding, hiding, laughing, living and dying in an attempt to step directly into that elusive present moment.
The show is free, but seating is limited. Reservations can be made
through Eventbrite. Parking is available to the north of Lang Hall after 4:30 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.
PHOTOS: Roast and Ride: Sen. Joni Ernst takes fundraiser on the road
Election 2022 Iowa
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa gets on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson dealership in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa rides her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa and Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speak to supporters at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP
Supporters stand and applaud during an ovation for former White House Press Secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen Charles Grassley R-Iowa, speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during her annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
ernst-sanders
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa , left, hugs former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday.
Bryon Houlgrave, The Des Moines Register via AP
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa leads the ruck march portion of her annual Roast and Ride at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
U.S. Congressional candidate Zach Nunn, left, joins the state with U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, center, and Mariannette Miller-Meeks during U.S. Senator Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa puts on her goggles before riding her Harley-Davidson motorcycle during her annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Bryon Houlgrave /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
