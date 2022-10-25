 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interpreters Theatre to perform "Now. Here. This."

UNI interpreters theatre clip art

CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre will present "Now. Here. This." at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 through 5.

The show will play in the UNI Interpreters Theatre in Lang Hall 040.

Written by Susan Blackwell and Hunter Bell, “Now. Here. This.” follows the adventures of four friends in a natural history museum as they journey through their lives. Inspired by various exhibits, the foursome shares their stories about middle school, friendship, hoarding, hiding, laughing, living and dying in an attempt to step directly into that elusive present moment.

The show is free, but seating is limited. Reservations can be made through Eventbrite. Parking is available to the north of Lang Hall after 4:30 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends.

