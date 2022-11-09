International food tasting event in CedarFalls will support food bank

CEDAR FALLS -- An international food tasting event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., will provide food and funds to fight hunger in the Cedar Valley.

The Cedar Valley International Food Tasting Event, along with the Unite to Fight Hunger Food Drive, are raising awareness, funds, and food to help fight food insecurity in the Cedar Valley.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience food from India, Bosnia, the Philippines, Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, and Croatia. This event is all you can eat and costs $20 for adults and $10 for kids 10 and under.

Health care workers form Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, MercyOne, Peoples Community Health Clinic, and UnityPoint Health-Waterloo are partnering to host a community wide food drive through Nov. 13. Proceeds from the drive will benefit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.