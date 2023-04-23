WATERLOO -- Hope City Church will host a free event with food, fellowship and a presentation from Evangelist David Ursin, founder of Making Jesus Known Evangelistic Ministries, at 10 a.m. on April 29 at Hope City Church.

Ursin has preached to approximately 500,000 people in 20 different countries including Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. During this time he has led 25 crusades, resulting in over 100,000 salvations.