International Cultural Exchange Services has new local coordinator

CEDAR FALLS -- International Cultural Exchange Services welcomes Amber Gordon as a new local coordinator.

“I grew up in Cedar Falls and have lived here for most of my life. In high school I spent a summer in Europe and had a host family in Germany. After high school, I was based in St. Louis where I worked as a flight attendant. I have been back in Cedar Falls for many years. My two children and I enjoy going on family trips, going to the trampoline park, and splashing around at the pool. I’m excited to work with exchange students because I love working with students and learning about other cultures and traditions. I want to encourage travel for future generations.”

Gordon will work with international high school students and the local families that host them in Cedar Falls and in the surrounding area.

She is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2022. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses; Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance. As the local coordinator, Gordon is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience. For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Amber Gordon at agordon@icesusa.org.

ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.

