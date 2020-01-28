International comedy comes to Gallagher Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS – Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party next month.

Performed all over the world by New Zealand’s Indian Ink Theatre Co., “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party,” comedic play, puts the audience on stage in the back room of a corner shop where Mrs. Krishnan is celebrating Onam, the Hindu harvest festival.

Over one joyous evening “Mrs. Krishnan’s Party” magically transforms strangers into friends through laughter, tears, good music and great food.

The all-ages party arrives at the University of Northern Iowa’s Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.

This event features on-stage seating. Tickets start at $39 and are available online at gbpac.com, by phone (1-877-549-7469) and at any UNItix box office location.

