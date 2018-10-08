WATERLOO — Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley Board of Directors has announced John Tursi, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Cedar Rapids, as the interim CEO in the Cedar Valley.
“We feel very thankful and blessed that a person with John Tursi’s commitment and amazing track record with the Boys & Girls Club is going to help us out and be our interim CEO during this transition period. We are working very hard to find the Boys & Girls Club’s next CEO who lead us to more amazing service for the kids of the Cedar Valley who need us the most.” said Chris Holahan, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley board of directors.
Tursi is completing his 20th year as executive director in Cedar Rapids.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Loras College in teaching. On the weekends, he also helps to coach the Loras College football team.
Tursi has served in interim director role previously, during the transition from Jason Barta to Chuck Rowe.
The posting for the chief executive officer position closed on Sept. 22. The board of directors has put together a hiring committee and plan to interview candidates over the next few months.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley serves nearly 900 youth in the area at five locations, providing programming in character and leadership, healthy lifestyles, and academics.
